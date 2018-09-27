Cape Girardeau man arrested in Perryville social media drug sting

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Perryville officers arrested a man after inquiring him for drugs through social media.
On Thursday, Sept. 20, officers were investigating drug information given to them by a tipster, so they used an informant to contact the man through social media about purchasing methamphetamines.
At 4:05 p.m., the man arrived at the residence in the 600 block of N. Main St, where officers from the police department and Perry County Sheriff’s Department were waiting.
Officers detained 25-year-old Jebrocskye R. Slack of Cape Girardeau when he fronted on the front door.
A plastic baggie containing a crystal substance was found on Slack’s person. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and Slack was taken into custody.
His vehicle was searched and officers found a small baggie containing marijuana and located an Oxycodone tablet in a cigarette pack.
He has been charged with Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid. Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less.
