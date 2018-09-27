Arrest made in connection to Graves County, KY church burlgary

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Graves County deputies arrested a man in connection to a Sept. 22 church burglary.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Antioch Church of Christ was burglarized on Sept. 20. Video footage showed a man and two women entering the church. They took items from the church and left.
According to Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, there were also several church burglaries there as well and they were able to identify one of the suspects.
Stephen Clement, 24, of Murray, Kentucky, was arrest and charged with third-degree burglary. The two women involved are also be charged as well.
Chief Deputy Davant Ramage said, “the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office worked very hard on this investigation and they were able to wrap up our burglary case as well as several that occurred in their county. The video footage from Antioch Church of Christ was a huge help in identifying Clement as a suspect. We would like to thank Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger and his deputies for their hard work in this case and for sharing information with us.”
