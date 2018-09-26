Your Wednesday Evening Forecast

Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Much cooler air has moved into the area behind a cold front. At the same time clouds are moving back into the Heartland. These clouds will keep temperatures from getting too chilly tonight. Readings will slowly fall through the 60s during the evening hours. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday will start off mostly cloudy, there may even be a brief sprinkle or two in our southern counties. Highs will reach the lower 70s.