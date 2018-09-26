Woman sentenced for KY chiropractic fraud scheme

LOUISVILLE, KY (KFVS) - A Fountain, Colorado woman has been sentenced by a federal judge to 61 months in prison for her role in a scheme to fraudulently bill insurance companies $5 million for services never rendered.
U.S. District Judge Rebecca G. Jennings sentenced Claudia Lopez, age 40, in a federal courtroom in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
In addition to the more than five years prison sentence, the court ordered Lopez to pay restitution of $232,617.96, a $1,300 Special Penalty Assessment, forfeit a vehicle and $53,775 in proceeds.
According to prosecutors, Lopez, Ledinson Chavez, Oskel Lezcano, Ariel Borrego-Hernandez, Sergio Betancourt and Yuriesky Diaz Rodriguez allegedly hired and recruited unsuspecting chiropractors for clinics in the Louisville in order to obtain and use their official credentials to fraudulently bill insurance companies.
Prosecutors say this happened from June 2012 through Nov. 1, 2014 at several chiropractic clinics in the Louisville area that Lopez, Lezcano, Borrego-Hernandez, Betancourt, and Chavez operated and controlled.
This included the following clinics: Xpress Diagnostics Center, Inc.; Prudential Chiropractic Medical Center, PLLC; Klondike Chiropractic Medical Center, LLC; Be Well Chiropractic Center, Corp.; Chiropractic and Medical Center, LLC, with some clinics placed in various chiropractors’ names.
Unknown to the chiropractors, the clinics reportedly used patient information to bill more than $5 million in muscle relaxant injections that were never provided.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, the Louisville Metro Police Department, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
