What you need to know Sept. 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Lisa Michaels is tracking rain showers moving through an area to our north.
The storms will clip our northwest counties and be on the radar for the entire morning.
The rain showers will weaken all morning long. When the front moves through, the rest of the day will be cool and dry.
The rest of the week will continue to feel more fall-like with high temperatures in the 70s. There will also be less humidity than the last few weeks and clouds will be off-and-on.
Early next week, more summer-like conditions will return to the Heartland.
- Teachers in Murphysboro, Illinois have voted for an intent to strike which, could happen as early as October 1 if an agreement is not met.
- A girl power message is spreading at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
- A New Madrid County Central High School band director is accused of sexually touching students.
- A new program will give back Illinois residents lost money automatically.
A dog has died just hours after going to PetSmart for grooming.
An Oklahoma grandfather is being remembered by his family as a hero after saving his grandson from a car crash.
