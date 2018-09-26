Updated forecast

Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are waiting on a cold front that will move through the area late tonight. Ahead of this front a few scattered showers and storms will develop. At this time, it appears the greatest threat of severe weather will remain off to our north. There could be an isolated storm that produces gusty winds. Temperatures ahead of the front this evening will be warm and muggy but begin to cool off after the front passes. Lows by morning will range from the middle 50s northwest to lower 60s southeast. Wednesday will start off with a few showers east but become partly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.