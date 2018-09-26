Stepfather charged with murder after 6-year-old whipped to death with extension cord

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The step father of a 6-year-old who whipped to death with an extension cord is now charged with murder.
The incident happened Wednesday, Sept. 19 at an apartment on Pine Hollow Drive off East Raines Road in Whitehaven.
Donald Rich, the child’s stepfather, was arrested and originally charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.
Rich’s charges were upgraded to first-degree murder on Wednesday.
When Memphis Police officers arrived on the scene, the 6-year-old victim was unresponsive in an ambulance with multiple injuries.
The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m.
Rich told first responders on the scene that the victim started throwing up and became unresponsive so he called 911.
The medical staffed observed multiple injuries--some new and some old that had healed--on the victim that were consistent with being whipped with an extension cord.
Rich told officers that he whipped the 6-year-old with a belt and an extension cord.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.