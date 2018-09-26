SIC students participate in ‘See You at the Pole’ event

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - Brothers and Sisters in Christ at Southeastern Illinois College joined with other student ministries across the globe on Wednesday morning, September 26.
They hosted the annual See You at the Pole event. This year’s theme was “Broken.”
SIC student Nikki Stovall of Harrisburg led the devotional time telling about the history of the event and why it is now celebrated internationally. She then read Ephesians 3:14 from the Bible and discussed some of Paul’s journey.
She finished by leading the prayer circle and the event ended with donuts and fellowship.
See You at the Pole is a global movement of prayer that is student-initiated, student-organized and student-led. It revolves around students praying together on the fourth Wednesday in September, usually before school and usually at the school’s flagpole.
Adults often pray in support of the students on campus by gathering nearby, at their places of work or worship, or at city halls.
It started with a single youth group in Burleson, Texas in 1990.
