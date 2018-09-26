SEMO hospitals and non-profits coming together to promote safe sleep

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The infant mortality rate in Southeast Missouri is nearly double the national average and hospitals across the region along with non-profits are partnering to bring that number down.
"Everyone wants kids to have a happy first birthday and if we can work together to do that everyone is going to be happy," said Dr. Alan Barnette.
Of every thousand babies born across the United State nearly six will die in the first year of their life and in the Heartland the infant mortality rate is even higher at 9.6.
“The leading cause of that is safe sleep related," said Melissa Stickel with Community Caring Counsel.
That's why starting October first every baby born in 12 counties will go home with a boxinette and safe sleep training.
Saint Francis Medical Center began giving out these boxes in 2017. They're meant to give babies a safe place to sleep.
“Fortunately we had a lot less infants that died that year, there's a lot of factors that go into that and we think that safe sleep was one of them,” said Dr. Barnette.
And now several hospitals and non-profits are joining forces in the area.
"This is the first project since I've been in town that has had all the hospitals work together and working together will be a wonderful thing for kids," said Barnette.
Once the child is 4 months old parents who enroll and attend WIC appointments will be given a pack-n-play to replace the boxinette.
“After 4 months they are going to be too big for this and we are going to make sure they have a safe place to sleep,” said Barnette.
