Rain This Morning, Cool and Dry Later

There is rain and storms along a cold front that will be moving through the Heartland during the morning hours. It will continue to weaken but could provide some heavy rain and gusty winds. It will feel muggy outside, but this front will have much cooler and drier air behind it. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s and low 70s!...that is close to our temperatures this morning. Clouds will be decreasing throughout the day to mostly sunny skies.