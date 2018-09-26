Murphysboro Community Unit School District #186 teachers vote for intent to strike

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - The Murphysboro, Illinois Board of Education for the Murphysboro Community Unit School District #186 had a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, September 25, but it was standing room only. Members were encouraged to show support while negotiations for teacher contracts are still ongoing.
Teachers have voted for an intent to strike which, could happen as early as October 1 if an agreement is not met.
The teachers union and the school district have been unable to come to an agreement, and teachers have been working without a contract since the beginning of the school year. The biggest point of contention seems to be a pay raise and extra benefits that teachers are asking for three percent base pay raise.
Melinda Pierson a Spokesperson for the Murphysboro Education Association says that the new pay raises will make Murphysboro a more attractive place to work.
“That intent to strike should not be confused with a desire to strike, none of us teachers want to strike, but we also really want to have the respect of our district, the respect of our administrators and that is shown by having a fair contract,” said Pierson.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.