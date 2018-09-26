MO gov. elected to Board of Jobs for America’s Graduates

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has been elected to join the Board of Jobs for America’s Graduates.
JAG is a state-based national organization in 34 states, which last year served more than 63,000 at risk students in 1,500 communities. The goal is to prevent students from dropping out of school.
One million students have participated since 1979.
In Missouri, there are currently 29 JAG schools throughout Missouri, serving 2,000 students in the 2018-2019 school year. the graduation rate is 95 percent.
Parson will serve with 9 other state governors on board. the term runs until January 2020.
