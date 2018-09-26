Missouri man accused of dragging horse behind truck

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO (KFVS) - A Mountain Grove man is accused of dragging his horse behind his truck.
Curtis Dowe Campbell, 63, was charged with animal abuse - second/subsequent offense or by torture and/or mutilation while animal was alive.
His bond was set at $2,500. On Wednesday afternoon, September 26, the Christian County Jail said he had bonded out after one day in custody.
According to court documents, on Saturday, Sept. 15 at around 8:25 p.m., it was reported that a possible impaired man was dragging a horse with a truck on Fox Creek Road, south of Route ZZ. Moments later, the reporting party said they had forcibly stopped the driver and was waiting for law enforcement to intervene.
At around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the scene and saw several vehicles blocking the road with several people arguing with a man who was holding a horse on a lead.
Court documents state, the officer noticed the black horse had severe road rash injuries to almost its entire body.
While talking to the man holding the horse lead, the officer said the man identified himself as Curtis Campbell and said he was leading his horse, a 15-year-old mare named Fox Trotter, with his truck. He explained that he had tied the horse to his truck with a rope and was leading her up and down the road to try to “train” her.
When the officer asked how the horse was injured, Campbell reportedly said he did not drag his horse down the road, that she had laid down on him and he was trying to get her to stand up.
Campbell said his truck was stopped just south of where they were standing by “several irate people” who accused him of abusing the animal. He said he got out of his truck and walked the horse up the road to avoid further confrontation. He said the people followed him, then stopped him again as they called authorities.
According to the probable cause statement, the officer took Campbell back to his truck, about two-tenths of a mile south on Fox Creek Road. The officer reported seeing a silver 2007 Chevy Silverado blocking Fox Creek Road and facing north.
While talking to Campbell more about how the horse was injured, the officer reported an “overwhelming odor of intoxicants” on his breath. He said he asked Campbell about it and Campbell reportedly admitted to having a couple of beers while he was at his home before driving the truck and leading the horse down the road.
According to court documents, the officer performed a series of field sobriety tests and based on the results, handcuffed Campbell and put him in the passenger’s seat of the patrol car.
While taking Campbell further south on Fox Creek Road, the officer reported following bloody horse foot prints and drag marks.
According to the officer, the blood trail ended where the pavement meets the gravel. He said it was approximately a one-half mile stretch on Fox Creek Road. The officer reported bloody foot prints from the horse indicated it had been walking and dragged both up and down Fox Creek Road, within that one-half mile of road.
Court documents state that witnesses reported Campbell hit the horse while it was lying down on the pavement after being dragged by the truck.
Due to investigative photographs, medical input from a veterinarian and witness accounts, officers sought an animal abuse charge on Campbell.
