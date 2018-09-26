Mentoring program empowering girls at Cape Girardeau Middle School

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A new mentoring program at Cape Girardeau Middle School is empowering young girls to be strong leaders for themselves and others.
It's called the Tiger Lillies program. It started because girls approached guidance counselor Becky Wright about making their own group similar to the Honorable Young Men's Club. Wright says Tiger Lillies is geared toward helping at-risk students who may struggle in school or with their own self-esteem.
They do that through many confidence building activities ranging from car maintenance to a fashion show.
Over the last year, Tiger Lillies has grown from 20 girls to more than 70.
Wright says each success story motivates her to keep making the program better.
"And it's little successes,” Wright said. “Even if they are sitting in the office because they are in trouble they recognize that they can do better and they should have done better and that to me is tremendous."
Wright’s ambition is to expand the program into grade levels at other schools that way Tiger Lilly mentors can help younger girls from the start of school through graduation and beyond.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.