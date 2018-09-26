McCracken Co. Deputies find drugs, brass knuckles during traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Illegal drugs and brass knuckles were discovered during a traffic stop by McCracken County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
According to officials they stopped 26-year-old Jonathan Gray on Key Drive in Paducah, Ky. He was driving in a Silver Hyundai passenger car around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Gray was charged with failure to use or improper signal, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs etc. - 0.8-first offense, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance -first degree, first offense methamphetamine, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and carried a concealed deadly weapon.
Deputies said the vehicle made an abrupt turn into a driveway and turned off its lights, in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid deputies.
When officials made contact with Gray they learned he was formerly of Hawesville, Ky, but more recently of Cunningham, Ky. Deputies determined he was under the influence of intoxicants and had an outstanding arrest warrant from Hancock County, Ky.
A search of Gray’s person and the vehicle produced a small baggy of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug related items.
Also a set of brass knuckles were located concealed Gray’s pants.
Gray was arrested and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.
