LBL, Murray St. renew Memorandum of Understanding

“It’s essential that our students and faculty are provided with plentiful opportunities for impactful learning and scholarly research,” said Murray State Interim President Bob Jackson. “Murray State’s proximity to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area aligns perfectly with our mission of fostering an environment of academic excellence. Academic disciplines and specialties — including biology, archeology, occupational safety and health, watershed science and many others — directly benefit from this incredible resource we have in our region. Further, the sheer amount of recreational and educational opportunities at Land Between the Lakes are deeply valued and utilized by many members of our campus community.”