KSP searching for man and woman who fled traffic stop in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a man and woman after they fled from a traffic stop in Lyon County.
According to Lyon Kentucky Emergency Management Agency, a black male and female fled on foot into a wooden area at the mile marker 46 on westbound I-24, near the Bell Hollow subdivision.
The man and woman are known to have violent tendencies and may or may not be armed.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-388-0911.
