$32,000 of K2 seized, Sikeston man arrested

Sikeston man arrested for K2 bust
By Kaylie Ross | September 26, 2018 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 12:18 PM

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Sikeston DPS arrested a man after a large amount of synthetic marijuana was found at a home.

Sikeston DPS Special Operations Group served a search warrant on the 400 block of Daniel Street in Sikeston on Monday, Sept. 24.

Officers searched the property and found a large quantity of synthetic marijuana or K2, digital scales and packaging for sales.

Over 3.5 pounds of K2 was seized, a street value of around $32,000.

Over 3.5 pound of synthetic marijuana, about $32,000 street value was seized. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Over 3.5 pound of synthetic marijuana, about $32,000 street value was seized. (Source: Sikeston DPS)

Officers arrested 40-year-old Anthony D. Mack of Sikeston and charged him with Delivery of a controlled substance a class C felony and a misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mack was given a bond of $50,000 cash or surety for the charges.

Sikeston DPS is still investigating and seeking charges on another suspect who may be involved.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.