$32,000 of K2 seized, Sikeston man arrested

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Sikeston DPS arrested a man after a large amount of synthetic marijuana was found at a home.
Sikeston DPS Special Operations Group served a search warrant on the 400 block of Daniel Street in Sikeston on Monday, Sept. 24.
Officers searched the property and found a large quantity of synthetic marijuana or K2, digital scales and packaging for sales.
Over 3.5 pounds of K2 was seized, a street value of around $32,000.
Officers arrested 40-year-old Anthony D. Mack of Sikeston and charged him with Delivery of a controlled substance a class C felony and a misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mack was given a bond of $50,000 cash or surety for the charges.
Sikeston DPS is still investigating and seeking charges on another suspect who may be involved.
