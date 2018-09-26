2 injured after semi trucks collide on I-64 in Washington Co., IL

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Two truck drivers were injured after two semi trucks collided in Washington County, Illinois on Wednesday morning, September 26 at 6:40 a.m.
A preliminary investigation shows an International occupied by Kevin Shaw, 51, of Marion, Illinois was parked on the right shoulder, I-64 eastbound milepost 57.5.
A Volvo driven by Peter Gurdon , 41, of Sarasota, Florida was traveling I-64 eastbound milepost 57.5 when it drove off the roadway and onto the right shoulder, hitting the rear of the trailer being pulled by the International.
Gurdon had to be extricated from the Volvo.
Both vehicles received major damage.
Gurdon was cited for improper lane use.
I-64 was reduced to one lane for over 10 hours for the crash investigation and scene clean up.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.