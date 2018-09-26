I-64 eastbound in St. Louis to close this weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO (KAIT) - People heading into downtown St. Louis or into Illinois this weekend should consider an alternate route if you take Interstate 64.
According to a release from MoDOT, crews will be replacing an expansion joint that crosses all eastbound I-64 lanes over the Mississippi River.
Beginning Sept. 28, crews will close:
- The ramp from westbound I-44/northbound I-55 to eastbound I-64 will close at 7 p.m. The detour to Illinois/I-64 will be marked.
- Eastbound I-64 at Jefferson at 8 p.m. The detour will be marked.
- The ramps from Pine Street and 6th Street to eastbound I-64 will close at 7 p.m.
- The ramps from eastbound I-64 to 20th/Chestnut, 14th, 11th and 6th streets will not be available.
The release adds the eastbound ramps and lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1.
