I-64 eastbound in St. Louis to close this weekend
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 25, 2018 at 9:45 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 6:05 AM

ST. LOUIS, MO (KAIT) - People heading into downtown St. Louis or into Illinois this weekend should consider an alternate route if you take Interstate 64.

According to a release from MoDOT, crews will be replacing an expansion joint that crosses all eastbound I-64 lanes over the Mississippi River.

Beginning Sept. 28, crews will close:

  • The ramp from westbound I-44/northbound I-55 to eastbound I-64 will close at 7 p.m. The detour to Illinois/I-64 will be marked.
  • Eastbound I-64 at Jefferson at 8 p.m. The detour will be marked.
  • The ramps from Pine Street and 6th Street to eastbound I-64 will close at 7 p.m.
  • The ramps from eastbound I-64 to 20th/Chestnut, 14th, 11th and 6th streets will not be available.

The release adds the eastbound ramps and lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1.

