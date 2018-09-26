Escape Room Competition coming to high school in Marble Hill, MO

MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) - A room designed solely for the purpose of escaping, is bringing students together in Marble Hill, Missouri.
According to school officials, Woodland High School is hosting an Escape Room Competition on the Wednesday of Halloween this year.
Before the final competition on Halloween, on Oct. 27 students will be working together to open a series of locks to reach their goal. To unlock the obstacles, students must complete educational activities on different subject areas. Students will be timed and the top three teams will move on to a final competition.
Then, on Oct. 31, Escape Cape will bring out a mobile escape room for the finalists. The school will broadcast what’s going on inside the escape room live for the rest of the student body to watch.
This new way of learning comes after the school’s advisory classes decided to take a different approach this year. The activity will help students build personal relationships, interpersonal skills and teamwork skills that will better prepare them for life outside of high school according to the Curriculum Director/Instructional Technology Barbie Stroder.
