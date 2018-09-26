Dept. of Ag. to host 20 international buyers on IL grain tour

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Beginning Oct. 1, the Illinois Department of Agriculture will host more than 20 international buyers to increase exports for the Illinois grain industry, according to the Department of Agriculture.
“The export of Illinois grain is vital to the growth of our industry and the Illinois economy,” said Agriculture Director Raymond Poe. “Nearly half of the corn and soybeans produced in our state are exported, resulting in billions in direct sales annually. The Illinois Grain tour gives the Department the opportunity to find additional markets for our commodities and showcase world-class facilities located right here in Illinois to foreign investors.”
Over the past five years, the Illinois Grain Tour has generated more than $205 million in sales of grain, oilseeds, DDGS, and equipment.
Stops will be made in Alton, Utica, Hennepin, Des Plaines, Chicago and Assumption.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.