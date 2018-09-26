Customers asked to conserve water in Sesser, IL

SESSER, IL (KFVS) - Rend Lake Conservancy District (RLCD) water customers in Sesser, Illinois are asked to conserve water usage from Wednesday, Sept. 26 to Thursday, Sept. 27 and possibly through Friday, Sept. 28.
According to the City of Sesser Facebook page, RLCD is performing maintenance at the city’s meter station, such as changing valves, and the work will take up to two full days, possibly three.
During this time period, customers are asked to conserve water because it will come entirely from the city’s water tower, which reportedly holds around 280,000 gallons.
The City of Sesser says supplying water from the tower will avoid issuing a boil water order for the entire town.
