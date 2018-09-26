City talks with Cape Girardeau residents about West Blvd. changes

The City of Cape has an open house at the Osage Centre on Wednesday to show designs and take question and considerations for street improvements on West End Blvd. from Rose Street to Bertling St. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro | September 26, 2018 at 6:48 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 6:48 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The City of Cape hosted an open house at the Osage Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 26 to show designs and take question and considerations for street improvements on West End Blvd. from Rose Street to Bertling St.

City engineers were on hand to show property owners the plans and improvements made to their street, driveways, sidewalks and land when the construction takes place.

The current plans showcased will be revised with the consideration of resident concerns or problems.

They are planning to start constructing West End Blvd. in 2019.

