Cape Girardeau PD announces crime prevention program for apartment owners/managers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is offering a new Crime Free Multi-Housing Program.
According to police, this is a crime prevention program designed to help apartment owners, managers, residents, police and others work together to keep illegal and nuisance activity off rental property.
Police said the three phase program is effective in reducing crime in multi-unit apartment communities.
Phase I of the workshop will be held in the community room at the Cape Girardeau Police Department on October 25 beginning at 6 p.m.
There is limited seating. RSVP to Cpl. Richard K. Couch at 573-339-6621, Extension 1243 or rcouch@cityofcape.org.
