Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon and fiancee to pay $5.5M to federal government

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A neurosurgeon from Cape Girardeau, Missouri and his fiancee have been ordered to pay a civil judgment in the amount of $5,495,931 to the federal government.
The judgment was entered against Dr. Sonjay Fonn and Deborah Seeger of Cape Girardeau and their professional corporations DS Medical and Midwest Neurosurgeons according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
In November of 2017, a federal jury found that they violated federal law by submitting more than 200 false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.
The government’s complaint and evidence at the trial stated Fonn, acting as a neurosurgeon in 2009 though 2012, used spinal implants during the spinal fusion surgeries he performed. Seeger started a spinal implant distributorship business called DS Medical in November off 2008.
According to the complaint Fonn used DS Medical as his spinal implant distributor for most of the implants he chose to conduct during his surgeries at that time. Many of his patients has insurance coverage through Medicare and Medicaid which are federal programs. The trial involved federal program payments for 228 spinal surgeries involving these patients.
According to documents from the State Attorney’s office, as Seeger’s business began operating she typically received 50 percent commissions on the implants Fonn used. This means Fonn’s treatment choices directly impacted her distributorship income. According to documents, the evidence stated that Fonn used expensive implants or multiple implants during surgeries and her commission income increased. After Seeger received commission the evidence established that Seeger spend some of that income to benefit Fonn through home improvements, a Sea Lion yacht and other purchases and expenditures.
The government alleged that this conduct and the defendant’s corporations violated the Anti-Kickback statute. This federal law prohibits health care providers from making patient referrals in exchange for any direct or indirect benefits. The United States also alleged that this conduct violated the civil False Claims Act because the defendants submitted or caused to be submitted claims for the surgeries and professional surgeries associated with these implants.
Documents from the Attorney’s Office state the federal jury agreed with the Government on some of the counts brought in the civil complaint from the case. The jury found a $1,652,557 recovery to the Medicare and Medicaid program under the Government’s conspiracy claim, and a specific finding that each defendant conspired to submit 228 separate false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.
Typically damages are trebled under the False Claims Act according to documents. Courts also impose a statutory penalty of $5,500 to $11,000 for each false claim. Accordingly, the total amount of defendants’ civil liability was determined by the Court through the judgment issued today after the parties filed briefs, using the factual findings from the jury’s verdict.
The case was jointly handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Civil Frauds section of the Commercial Litigation Branch of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.