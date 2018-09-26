Cape Girardeau to host MO K-9 workshop

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau, Missouri has been selected to host the Missouri Police K-9 Association Fall Workshop in 2019.
The workshop will host K-9 teams from all across the state.
Teams can become certified in tracking, narcotic detection, and obedience.
Three K-9s from the Cape Girardeau department just returned from the workshop in Independence, Mo.
Thor, and Jango are now certified in building narcotics, vehicle narcotics, tracking, and article searches. Jango was also certified in obedience through the MPCA.
