BREAKING: Paragould police investigate apparent murder/suicide

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
According to a Facebook post Tuesday, officers with the PPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Street Crimes Unit responded to a report of a deceased man just after 6 p.m. in the area of Darling Street.
Information gathered at the scene led officers to the area of Highway 49 and Highway 49B where they found a woman who was also dead.
The case is being treated as a murder/suicide.
No other details are being released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.