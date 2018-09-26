BBB warns Cape Girardeau residents of community advertising

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A warning from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) goes out to homeowners of companies offering advertising opportunities tied to local school or civic organizations.
According to the bureau, they have gotten complaints from business owners who sent money to have their logo put on items to be distributed at high school athletic contests or community events. The callers said items were not delivered and they did not receive refunds from the company that sold the advertising to them.
BBB officials said business owners in Jackson, Missouri were contacted last fall about buying advertising space on the back of T-shirts. They were told the shirts would be distributed at Jackson High School football games. Costs for the T-shirt ads were between $300 and $800. The ad seller claimed to be working with a coach at the high school on the project but school district officials told BBB they had no affiliation with the business selling the ads.
BBB offers the following tips on how to avoid scams:
- Do not use a wire transfer, prepaid debit card or gift card to complete a transaction with a stranger.
- Pay by credit card whenever possible in case you need to challenge the payment for non-delivery of the product.
- If someone claims to be representing a school or organization, call those groups to confirm.
- Avoid high-pressure sales tactics.
- Scammers can fake caller ID numbers to make it seem like they are someone else. They also mimic official seals and other symbols. Just because something looks official, it doesn’t mean that it is.
Make sure to check other resources like BBB and your state’s attorney general’s office if you become suspicious.
