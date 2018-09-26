Authorities searching for armed Union Co., IL man

ANNA, IL (KFVS) - A number of law enforcement agencies are looking for an Anna, Illinois man who is believed to be armed with a pistol and long gun.
On September 25, just after 4 p.m., the Union County Sheriff’s Department, Anna Police Department, Cobden Police Department, Illinois Conservation Police, and the Illinois State Police responded to a call of an armed suicidal person on Old Saratoga Road in Union County.
Authorities are looking for Josh Baker, 34, who is described as a white male, 5′11″ tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair.
If Baker is spotted do not approach and contact your local police department or the Union County Sheriff’s Department.
