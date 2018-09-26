AG Hawley reaches $148M settlement with Uber over data breach

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Along with 49 other states, Missouri has reached an agreement with the California-based ride-share company Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber).
Attorney General Hawley announced the agreement on Sept. 26 that addresses the company’s one-year delay in reporting a data breach to affected drivers.
In November of 2016 the company learned that hackers gained access to personal information Uber had about its drivers. According to Hawley’s office, the information included abuot 600,000 drivers' license information. Although some of that information triggered Missouri law requiring Uber to notify affected Missouri residents, Uber failed to do so in a timely manner. The company waited until November of 2017 to report the breach.
As part of the nationwide settlement, Uber has agreed to pay $148 million to the states. Missouri will receive more than $2.2 million. Uber has also agreed to strengthen its corporate governance and data security practices to help recent a similar occurrence.
Missouri will provide each Uber driver impacted in Missouri with a $100 payment. Information about what to do if you are victim of a data breach can be found here.
The settlement between the state of Missouri and Uber requires the company to:
- Comply with Missouri’s data breach and consumer protection law by protecting Missouri residents’ personal information and notifying them in the event of a data breach concerning their personal information;
- Take precautions to protect any user data Uber stores on third-party platforms
- Use strong password policies for its employees to gain access to the Uber network
- Develop and implement a strong data security policy for all data that Uber collects about its users, including assessing potential risks to the security of the data and implementing additional security measures in response to those risks
- Hire an outside qualified party to assess Uber’s data security efforts on a regular basis and to implement the security improvement recommendations of that outside expert.
