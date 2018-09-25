What you need to know Sept. 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Sept. 25.
We’re tracking showers and storms right now.
Lisa Michaels says the storms will stick around for most of the show. We will thunder and some of us will get heavy rains, but the storms aren’t anticipated to get severe, this morning.
Most of the Heartland is under a low risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening. The main threats are storms winds and heavy rain.
It will also be hot. The high temperatures will get into the 80s this afternoon.
We’ll have cooler and drier weather move into the Heartland for Wednesday. That means more fall-like conditions for the rest of the week and probably the weekend.
President Donald Trump is declining to say whether he plans to fire his Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Illinois Department of Public Health says getting your annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and your family.
Blood drives aim to help with the need for blood after Hurricane Florence.
Police are looking for a man charged with escape from a Kentucky halfway house and is suspected of breaking into homes in Paducah.
A 75-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after she was bitten and scratched by a black bear.
Spitting in other people’s food is frowned upon, a food vendor at the Detroit Tigers baseball stadium is learning that the hard way.
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.