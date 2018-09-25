Wet weather comes to and end tonight

A couple strong storms possible today/tonight

By Laura Wibbenmeyer | September 25, 2018 at 12:14 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 12:14 PM

There will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, but many areas will remain dry this afternoon and evening. There is a very small threat a couple storms could become intense or even severe with strong winds being the biggest threat. As a front moves in late tonight we will see a few more scattered storms along it. Drier weather will push into the Heartland through the morning hours on Wednesday and it will be cooler too. Feeling much more fall-like on Wednesday with highs only in the lower to mid 70s

