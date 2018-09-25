Update Monday evening forecast

Good Monday Evening Heartland. Scattered showers and storms continue to develop across the area this evening. Areas east of the Mississippi River have a slight chance of seeing localized flooding. The overall severe weather threat this afternoon appears low at this time. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy warm and muggy. Scattered storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. A few storms could produce gusty winds. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.