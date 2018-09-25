Tracking Showers and Storms Today

This morning scattered showers and storms will be moving through. You may hear rumbles of thunder, heavy rain, and gusty winds while these pass. Otherwise humid conditions and summer-like temperatures will be around today with highs in the low 80s. Scattered storms will be occurring during the afternoon as well and some may be strong to severe. The main impacts will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.
A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning, this will clear out the rain, clouds, and bring cooler and drier air back into the Heartland tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies and highs for the rest of the week will be in the 70s. Chances of rain will re-enter the forecast next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.