Top Ten Challenged Books of 2017

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Banned Books Week is held every year in September and is annual event celebrating the freedom to read.
According to the organization’s website, each year the Office for Intellectual Freedom compiles an annual list of books that were challenged the previous year. The Top 10 for 2017 were:
- Thirteen Reasons Why, Jay Asher
- The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
- Drama, Raina Telgemeier
- The Kite Runner, Khaled Hosseini
- George, Alex Gino
- Sex is a Funny Word, written by Cory Silverberg
- To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee
- The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
- And Tango Makes Three, written by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson
- I Am Jazz, Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings