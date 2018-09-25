Rash of burglaries, including churches, in KY under investigation

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of possible burglary suspects to their Facebook page. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | September 25, 2018 at 8:15 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 8:17 AM

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A rash of burglaries in Calloway County, Kentucky is under investigation.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, investigators are working several burglaries, including some at churches that has occurred recently.

The Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance pictures and video of two individuals investigators believe are suspects in the case.

UPDATE: The suspects have been identified. Thank you for all the assistance. The Sheriff's Office is working several burglaries, including some Churches that have occurred recently. The two individuals pictured are possible suspects. Anyone that can help identify either of these two individuals is asked to contact us at 270-753-3151

Posted by Calloway Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 24, 2018

The public is asked to call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 if they recognize the individuals in the images.

