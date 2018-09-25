Rash of burglaries, including churches, in KY under investigation

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A rash of burglaries in Calloway County, Kentucky is under investigation.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, investigators are working several burglaries, including some at churches that has occurred recently.
The Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance pictures and video of two individuals investigators believe are suspects in the case.
The public is asked to call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 if they recognize the individuals in the images.
