Program to give back $12M in lost money to IL residents

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A new program will give back Illinois residents lost money automatically, according to State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.
According to Frerichs, the ‘Money Match’ program uses technology and state records to match unclaimed cash with qualifying Illinois taxpayers. The property must be $2,000 or less in cash with only one owner.
“The treasurer’s office has over $2 billion in lost money and unclaimed property,” Frerichs said. “This new matching process makes it even easier for us to return money to people here in Illinois so they can use it as they see fit.”
The goal is to return more money and without the need of paper to taxpayers. An estimated 63,000 notification letters will be mailed in September.
Over 830,000 Illinois unclaimed property files were evaluated to identify the 63,000 recipients.
