Perry Co., Sheriff’s Office receives thousands in grant

PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois was chosen for grant renewals.
Sheriff Steve Bareis made the announcement that the office was chosen for renewals in three areas. The grants amount to about $66,300.
Those areas are Victim’s Advocacy (Illinois Attorney General’s Office), Illinois Department of Transportation Safety Grant and the Multi-jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Grant (Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority).
State and Federal funds are included in the grants that come back to the local level.
These funds are used to supplement staffing and increase enforcement by providing overtime patrol opportunities.
