Perry Co., IL Deputies help welcome baby into the world

PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A new baby got quite the welcome when the child was born on Monday, Sept. 24.
Sheriff Steve Bareis shared the story that started with a call for deputies to come to a home in Perry County, Illinois.
Detective/Sergeant Scott Kellerman and Sergeant B.J. Reagan responded to a call of a mother going into labor. They arrived and the mother was in labor and the child was on the way.
The baby was delivered without complications and a Pinckneyville Ambulance Crew arrived shortly after the delivery.
Bareis said the mother and her baby are doing well after the surprise delivery.
Sheriff Bareis stated, “that in times where law enforcement the majority of time deals with the bad things that occur, there are those times, once in while that bear a blessing for working in public service. I commend the actions of these men and their quick response to help this mother and child. What a joy to help in a time like this.
