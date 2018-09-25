National Voter Registration Day events held across the Heartland today

(KFVS) - National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 25. Hundreds of events are planned across the nation.
Here are some in the Heartland:
- Towers Residence Hall at Southeast Missouri State University starting at 10 a.m.
- University Center at Southeast Missouri State University starting at 10 a.m.
- Shawnee Community College Extension Centers in Anna, Cairo, Metropolis, and the Main Campus starting at 2 p.m.
- Student Center at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September.
According to NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org the goal is to register tens of thousands of voters who may have not done so on their own.
