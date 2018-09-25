IL woman wins Grand Champion Ribbon for quilt at county fair

SALEM, IL (KFVS) - A member of the Happy Hearts Quilt Guild of Salem, Illinois has won the Grand Champion Ribbon at the Marion Country Fair.
Jean McIntosh entered her quilt, The “Spiked Rouge” for competition in the Marion County Fair exhibits in August.
McIntosh has been in the Happy Hearts Quilt Guild for 4 years.
The group meets every second Saturday at First Christian Church in Salem, Ill.
The guild will host the Happy to be Scrapy Quilt Show and Vendor Fair at Salem Community Center on October 13.
