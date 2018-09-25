IL governor vetoes bill that would have included feeding deer outside of hunting season

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed a bill that would have allowed deer to be fed outside of deer hunting season.
The bill would have directed the University of Illinois Prairie Research Institute to conduct a study on the health and social effects of supplemental deer feeding on the wild deer population.
“The subject needs further discussion to better define the scope and aims of such a study," said Rauner. "It should include more flexibility for experts to exercise their judgment and further involvement by the Department of Natural Resources. We should ensure that any research fully considers the health impacts on the Illinois deer population.”
