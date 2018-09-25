Heavy rain causes travel troubles in Perry Co., MO

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms pushing through the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 25 is causing some road closures and travel troubles throughout Perry County Missouri.
According to alerts sent out by Perry County E911, water was flowing over County Road 502 and a large limb was blocking the entire road around 5:38 a.m. Crews responded to the area to remove the fallen tree. Drivers are urged to use caution in this area.
Water was also reported over Highway B around 5:45 a.m. and at 7:15 a.m. the 6000 block of Highway B was closed due to deep water over the road.
Also, around 7:15 a.m. water was reported over Highway C about a fourth of mile North of Frohna, in Brazeau and several locations.
Drivers throughout Perry County are urged to use caution due to heavy rains and flash flooding.
