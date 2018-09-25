Health system offering loan repayment program for nurses in hard to fill roles

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Mercy Health is offering a new student loan repayment program to attract and retain nurses in hard-to-fill roles, according to the health system.
Mercy will make monthly contributions toward any current outstanding student loan debt for nurses who qualify for the program.
The program began in August 2018 and contributes up to $20,000 toward the college debt of eligible nurses working full time in hard-to-fill direct patient care roles.
The amounts increase every year through the fifth year. The payments continue until the limit is reached.
“Talented nurses are vital to ensuring the health and well-being of our patients," said Allan Calonge, Mercy Health Human Resources System Vice President. “Our new student loan repayment program is a win-win for us and our nurses. It helps us attract and retain nurses in hard-to-fill, direct patient care roles while helping them pay down their college debt.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.