Haunted Hall of Horror auditions in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s Haunted Hall of Horror held actor auditions on Tuesday, September 25 and they will continue on Wednesday.
If you like to scare people, then this is the job for you!
“We want people who aren’t shy and who are willing to make fools of themselves a little bit,” said Horrell, Cape Girardeau Assistant Recreation Division manager.
People auditioning will be asked to act out three different characters, but actors won’t find out these characters until the audition.
Actors must be available to work the haunted house on Oct. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27, and 31 starting at 6 p.m. The job is contracted and pays $45 each night.
The second half of auditions continues Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 5 till 7 p.m. in A.C. Brase Arena.
Call Kaed Horrell at 573-339-6739 for more information.
