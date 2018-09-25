Getting a handle on Fall allergies

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It’s officially now fall which brings with it more than just the changing of leaves and eventually cooler weather.
When it comes to allergy symptoms, Kaminer Haislip deals with them during all seasons but especially in the Fall.
“I would get hives and have the sneezing and would get boarder line asthma,” says Haislip.
Kaminer says as child she had severe allergies which she seemed to grow out of as an adult.
Twelve years ago when she moved to Charleston, her allergies came right back.
“That’s when my allergies flared up again and when I pretty much came to Dr. Harper and had the test done and pretty much I was allergic to everything,” says Haislip.
Dr. Thomas Harper with Charleston Allergy and Asthma says the farther south you live the longer the pollen season.
He says Charleston has a pollen season for about 11 months of the year. During the fall, one of the biggest culprits for allergies called ragweed, makes an appearance.
“You see the yellow dots that’s ragweed and pigweed and that will be the dominant allergen until we see a frost,” says Harper.
Another big allergy maker is mold.
“The big problem last month or two has been mold. The more rain we have, the more mold spores in the air and has become a major allergen,” says Harper.
In addition to over the counter allergy medication for adults and kids.
Harper says there are some other things you can do to help keep your home allergy free. He says in the home, the biggest allergy makers are dust mites and mold.
Harper says you can start by vacuuming and dusting often and if you have a dog keep the hair groomed often.
To keep mold at bay and the amount of moisture in your home regulated, he recommends buying an inexpensive temperature gauge which can be found at a hardware store.
“You want the humidity running between 30 and 50 percent because if your over 50 percent your going to grow mold in your home no matter what,” says Harper.
As for Kaminer, she says she’s on several allergy medications but also does immunotherapy allergy shots. She says she also goes into every season with a game plan.
"I know how to prepare for it and what to do preventative measures," says Haislip.
If you think you or your child suffer from allergies Harper says it’s important to see an allergist as soon as possible.
A doctor can help you develop a treatment plan which can include both medication and avoidance techniques.
Having your allergies both identified and treated can help you and your family enjoy the fall a little more.
