Flash flooding causes travel problems in Hamilton Co., IL

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is blocking off traffic to some roadways due to heavy rainfall Tuesday, Sept. 25.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, IDOT has blocked of Highway 242 North of McLeansboro near Blairsville, Highway 142 at County Rd. 700 North, and Highway 142 near Broughton due to water over the roadways.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah, Kentucky issued a Flash Flood Warning for Hamilton County until 11:15 a.m. because an additional one to two inches of rainfall is possible in areas where up to three inches of rain has already fallen.
The NWS says areas that could experience flooding include McLeansboro, Dahlgren, Broughton, Macedonia, and Belle Prairie City.
Emergency officials urge drivers not to drive through flooded roads, but to ‘turn around, don’t drown.’ They say most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
