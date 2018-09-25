First Alert: Scattered showers could turn severe

(KFVS) -
This morning scattered showers and storms will be moving through.
Lisa Michaels says you may hear rumbles of thunder, heavy rain, and gusty winds while these pass.
Otherwise humid conditions and summer-like temperatures will be around today with highs in the low 80s.
Scattered storms will be occurring during the afternoon as well and some may be strong to severe.
The main impacts will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Laura and Grant will have the latest when these arrive.
