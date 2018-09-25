Elmo Donze, familiar voice in Southeast MO radio, dead at 65

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - The owner and operator of Donze Communications, Elmo L. Donze has died at 65.
The Perryville, Missouri native died on Sept. 23 at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
The Donze Communications company owns KBDZ FM and KSGM AM. The offices and studios are located in Perryville, Mo. According to the website for KBDZ FM, Elmo Donze was on the air for more than 40 years. He was known as Bob Scott
His visitation will be held at Young & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.
According to the funeral home’s website, Donze will be taken to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for funeral Mass at 10 a.m.
If you would like to pay your respects, funeral home’s website says memorials are preferred to St. Vincent School Systems.
